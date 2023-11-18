By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Nov 2023 • 16:24

Early Festive Bliss: Alicante Embraces the Season with a Stylish Celebration. Image: Ayuntamiento de Navidad.

A festive wave has swept over the city of Alicante and it arrived fashionably early this year.

Setting the holiday spirit ablaze in the heart of November, a week ahead of the bustling Black Friday, the ceremonial ignition of ornamental lights took place on Friday 17.

The cityscape is transformed into a winter wonderland, with a total of 114 streets decked in holiday finery, boasting 1,927 Christmas motifs on street lamps, posters, and trees.

Alicante’s festive fervour has stolen a march on other cities like Vigo or Madrid, which are poised to illuminate their streets a week later.

While it may not be the first Spanish city to twinkle with festive lights, Estepa (Seville) claimed that honour on November 3, Alicante stands proudly among the early heralds of the holiday season.

Alicante’s Christmas tree has embarked on a journey of its own, changing locations for the fourth consecutive year.

From the Town Hall Plaza in 2022 to the Explanada promenade in 2021 and the Rambla de Méndez Núñez in 2020, the tree has found a new home on Avenida de la Constitución this year, standing tall at an impressive 18 metres.