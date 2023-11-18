By Anna Ellis •
Published: 18 Nov 2023 • 16:24
Early Festive Bliss: Alicante Embraces the Season with a Stylish Celebration. Image: Ayuntamiento de Navidad.
A festive wave has swept over the city of Alicante and it arrived fashionably early this year.
Setting the holiday spirit ablaze in the heart of November, a week ahead of the bustling Black Friday, the ceremonial ignition of ornamental lights took place on Friday 17.
The cityscape is transformed into a winter wonderland, with a total of 114 streets decked in holiday finery, boasting 1,927 Christmas motifs on street lamps, posters, and trees.
Alicante’s festive fervour has stolen a march on other cities like Vigo or Madrid, which are poised to illuminate their streets a week later.
While it may not be the first Spanish city to twinkle with festive lights, Estepa (Seville) claimed that honour on November 3, Alicante stands proudly among the early heralds of the holiday season.
Alicante’s Christmas tree has embarked on a journey of its own, changing locations for the fourth consecutive year.
From the Town Hall Plaza in 2022 to the Explanada promenade in 2021 and the Rambla de Méndez Núñez in 2020, the tree has found a new home on Avenida de la Constitución this year, standing tall at an impressive 18 metres.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.