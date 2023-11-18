By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Nov 2023 • 18:50

El Campello: Double Triumph with Prestigious ICTE Certifications. Image: Jminka / Shutterstock.com

The Tourism Department of the El Campello City Council has notched up a remarkable achievement by securing two prestigious certifications from the Institute of Tourism Quality of Spain (ICTE).

In a commendable feat, the Tourism Office has, for the fourteenth consecutive year, revalidated the coveted “Q” certification for tourism quality.

In addition to this enduring recognition, they have now added another feather to their cap by attaining the “S” certification for tourism sustainability, a recent introduction by the ICTE.

Remarkably, only three municipalities in the Valencian Community, namely Banyeres de Mariola, Benidorm, and El Campello, have achieved this sustainability certification.

El Campello embarked on the tourist Q certification journey in 1999 and has continued to uphold it with unwavering dedication.

This certification, widely recognized as the highest mark of quality worldwide, serves as a seal of approval for the exemplary management, services, and infrastructure of tourism organisations.

The Tourism Office’s rich history is punctuated by a myriad of initiatives that have significantly enhanced the competitiveness of its products and services.

Through the application of stringent criteria focused on excellence and sustainability, El Campello has carved a distinct niche in the realm of tourism development.