By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Nov 2023 • 9:20

¡Hola Shoppers! Spain Invites Brits to a Tax-Free Fiesta! Image: imtmphoto / Shutterstock.com

Spain is rolling out the red carpet and launching an irresistible campaign that will have you reaching for your passports and credit cards.

Turespaña, the maestro behind this shopping symphony, wants you to know that Spain is not just a sun-soaked paradise; it’s your new tax-free haven!

Picture this: Endless aisles of fashion, the aroma of leather goods, and the sparkle of jewellery, all without the extra burden of VAT.

Since the United Kingdom’s grand exit from the European Union, Spain is your tax-free shopping utopia, and Turespaña is here to make sure you don’t miss out on the retail fiesta!

Whether you’re a young trendsetter, a family in search of the latest gadgets, a couple planning a romantic spree, or a senior looking for timeless treasures, Spain has something for everyone.

And now, with the opportunity to recover VAT on your purchases, every shopping spree becomes a guilt-free pleasure.

In 2022, UK visitors splurged a jaw-dropping €17,000B in Spain, making up 19.7 per cent of the total international tourism expenditure.

Hold on to your shopping bags because tax-free purchases played a starring role, with British travellers dropping over €715M on must-have items.

So, what are you waiting for? Pack your bags, grab your wish list, and get ready to shop till you drop in the tax-free paradise that is Spain.

Whether you’re chasing the latest fashion trends on La Rambla or hunting for hidden gems in local markets, this campaign is your golden ticket to a shopping experience like never before.