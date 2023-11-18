La Scala Marbella’s Hangover Party

By EWN • Published: 18 Nov 2023 • 16:31

As the early morning sun of the New Year graces the luxurious coastlines of Marbella, La Scala offers the perfect remedy for those still basking in the afterglow of the previous night’s celebrations.

On January 1, 2024, Marbella’s renowned Italian gem, La Scala, invites you to indulge in a grand feast tailored for both, the gourmand and the party lover – “The Hangover Party.”

Picture this: The soft melodies of live music by Laura Carter fill the air, blending seamlessly with the clinks of prosecco glasses. Upon arrival, each guest is greeted with a glass of bubbling prosecco, setting the mood for an afternoon of decadence.

**The Culinary Journey**

La Scala has always been synonymous with culinary innovation, blending tradition with modernity. The party’s three-course menu showcases this perfectly.

*Starter:* The delightful ‘Burrata Garden Candy Caprese’ promises a burst of freshness. Deluxe Burrata cheese, paired with tricolored tomatoes, green pesto, and aromatic basil, offers a tantalising start to your feast.

*Mains:* Choosing just one might be a challenge! From the ‘Classy Aubergine Parmigiana’ and ‘Grilled Amalfi Goat’s cheese’ with a touch of pear and caramelized onion, to the meat lover’s dream, ‘Carnivore Fillet Steak’, there’s something for every palate. Seafood enthusiasts might find themselves lost between ‘Ravioli limoncello e gamberi’, a homemade ravioli delight, and ‘Prosecco Sea Bass’ with a hint of caviar.

*Desserts:* To conclude this gastronomic journey, the classic ‘Tiramisu’ competes with the ‘Limoncello ricotta cheesecake’ and the ever-loved ‘Vanilla crème brulee’.

**A Toast to New Beginnings**

Complementing the culinary symphony is a cocktail that awaits, ready to be clinked and cherished as you toast to new beginnings, friendships, and memories that 2024 promises.

Warm, inviting, and brimming with the allure of Italian finesse, La Scala’s Hangover Party is more than just a meal; it’s an experience. It’s where the love for food meets the joy of celebration.

So, Marbella, gear up for a New Year’s Day filled with flavors, music, and the best of company. La Scala awaits to make your first day of 2024 unforgettable.

For reservations and more, visit [www.lascalamarbella.com](http://www.lascalamarbella.com).

*Prices and dishes subject to availability.*