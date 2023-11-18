Panic As Online Payments Drop Out In Spain Today

By John Ensor • Published: 18 Nov 2023 • 19:31

Money transaction using Redsys. Credit: Redsys/Facebook.com

REDSYS, the Spanish online payment platform suffered an outage earlier today which spread panic among shoppers and retailers alike.

On Saturday, November 18, Spain’s banking systems faced a huge setback this afternoon when the Redsys online payment platform experienced an unexpected system failure, which disrupted key financial services across much of Spain.

People shared their frustration online, one person wrote: ‘Just heard all the banks have crashed in Spain no one can get any money out of cash machine or pay online???’ Supermarkets had to advise shoppers of the outage as some of them were in the process of paying for their purchases.

The malfunction, which started around 1:00 pm, was a significant inconvenience for around an hour before it was thankfully rectified by Redsys, as they confirmed via social media.

Impact On Daily Transactions

‘We inform you that the payment service degradations of the last hour, exclusively linked to internal communication lines, have been resolved,’ stated Redsys on the social media platform Twitter/X.

This outage not only hampered ATM services but also affected card machines and in-store payments, including the popular Bizum service. The disruption was widely felt, with numerous customers taking to social media to express their concerns.

Response From Financial Institutions

Various financial entities quickly responded to the situation, notifying their clients about the ongoing issues. This proactive communication helped mitigate some confusion and frustration among consumers who found themselves unable to complete transactions during the outage.

Restoration And Future Measures

Thankfully, the problem was short-lived, and over an hour or so following the outage, normal service was resumed swiftly.

The quick recovery by Redsys helped minimize the impact on daily financial activities. The incident highlights the importance of robust and resilient digital payment systems in increasingly cashless society we live in.

According to Akurateco, ‘RedSys is one of the best and most popular payment gateways. . .The portal was founded in 2011, with its headquarters in Madrid, Spain. The portal has tie-ups with around 60 plus banks or financial institutions, including SA Banco Santander, Banco De Sabadell, SA Bankinter, SA Bancofar and many others.’