By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Nov 2023 • 19:08

Sail Through Time: Discover the Legendary Nao Victoria Replica in Santa Pola. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.

Embark on a captivating journey through time in Santa Pola, where a remarkable replica of the Nao Victoria, the legendary ship of Magellan and Elcano, has dropped anchor in the port.

This extraordinary vessel, spanning 26 metres in length was meticulously crafted for the Seville Expo in 1992.

From now until November 26, visitors have the rare opportunity to traverse six centuries and immerse themselves in the seafaring tales of the first circumnavigation of the world undertaken between 1519 and 1522.

As this historical gem graces the Santa Pola port, its imposing presence stands in stark contrast to the everyday sights of tobacco-laden boats and fishing vessels that dot the maritime landscape of this quaint fishing village.

The Nao Victoria’s grandeur transforms it into a magnet for tourists, drawing admirers who marvel at its size and historical allure.

The Nao Victoria Foundation, entrusted with the care and management of this and other historic vessels, offers guided tours, bookable in advance, allowing visitors to step inside the ship and envision the remarkable journeys it once undertook.