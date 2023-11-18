By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Nov 2023 • 14:23

Sailing Towards Success: Port of Alicante Sets Sail for Record Growth in Cruise Stopovers. Image: Elena_ch / Shutterstock.com.

The Port of Alicante is charting an impressive course, strengthening its growth in cruise stopovers in 2023 with a remarkable surge of 64 per cent in passenger numbers.

Surpassing pre-pandemic figures, the port has not only rebounded from the challenges posed by the Covid-19 health crisis but is also experiencing exponential growth in cruise traffic, marking a transformative period over the past two years.

In 2019, there was a noticeable decline with 43 stopovers and 63,000 passengers compared to the previous year.

The technical stoppage in the following years due to health restrictions added to the uncertainty.

However, 2022 witnessed a resounding recovery, surpassing figures not seen in over a decade, 59 stopovers and more than 117,000 cruise passengers.

These record-breaking figures continue their ascent, showcasing the Port of Alicante’s unwavering commitment to deseasonalize cruise arrivals.

The forecast for the closure of 2023 is an impressive 84 stopovers, expecting over 192,000 tourists to visit the city, a staggering 64 per cent increase from the previous year.

The outlook for 2024 is even more promising, with expectations of over 100 ships arriving, carrying nearly 220,000 people.

These statistics underscore the growing strategic importance of the Port of Alicante in the cruise sector, a testament to the collaborative efforts of the Alicante Port Authority and other entities through the Cruise Observatory.

The observatory’s work, led by the commercial department, champions public-private collaboration and contributes significantly to the port’s increasing prominence.

This strategic significance is underscored by the steadfast commitment of leading cruise companies, such as MSC, to the Port of Alicante.

Despite temporary operational decisions influenced by the ever-evolving geopolitical situation in the countries of the Mediterranean arc, MSC Cruises sees Alicante as a key port.

Fernando Pacheco, the General Director of MSC Cruises in Spain, emphasised Alicante’s importance, stating, “Alicante has become a key port for MSC, not only because of the tourist attraction of the city but because it gives us the opportunity to work with the Port of Alicante and all our collaborators in the region.”