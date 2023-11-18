The Christmas lights of Vigo can be seen from space

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 18 Nov 2023 • 15:22

Christmas in Vigo Photo: Shutterstock

“In the International Space Station they are dazzled by the lights of Vigo. They’ve just put on their sunglasses, because Vigo’s Christmas lights have already reached 400 kilometres above the Earth’s surface”. The phrase was uttered in 2022 by the Mayor of Vigo, Abel Caballero, just before turning on the Christmas lights that have put his city on the media map every year as the festive season approaches.

Vigo is a true Christmas wonderland during the holiday season. From November to January, the largest city in Galicia transforms into a magical “Christmas Story” with the help of over 11 million LED lights and 300 illuminated streets. The city’s decorations, including the light tree, snowman and giant ball, have become must-see attractions for visitors and residents alike. Don’t miss the chance to experience the wonder and magic of Christmas in Vigo.

Switch on

It will be on Friday November 24 at 8.30pm in the Praza Porta do Sol, where the 2023 Christmas lights will be switched on. Vigo’s Christmas lights this year will be made up of 6,082 structures in 450 streets with 3,708 arches and motifs and 56 large-scale elements. In addition to the giant Christmas tree, 44 metres highand crowned by a giant 19-metre star, there will be 2,308 trees decorated throughout the city. In total, over 11 million LED lights will be on until late at night on most days and on public holidays until dawn.

And that’s just the start as once again, Christmas will be in Vigo for almost 2 months. Visiting the Christmas lights in the city of Vigo requires planning, especially for visitors.

“The best Christmas in the world”

On Saturday November 25 Father Christmas will arrive in Vigo. As in previous years, he will have his home in Policarpo Sanz but this year, he is also expected to travel around the city in a car decorated with Christmas motifs for several days between December 15 and 23.

On Saturday 2 December, the traditional Christmas Circus of Vigo will start its performances. The big top will be erected in Coia and there will be shows every week until Sunday January 14, 2024. Tickets are already on sale. The Samil ice skating rink is also scheduled to open that day.

On Saturday December 23, the traditional Santa Claus Motorbike Ride will be held at. The march that brings together thousands of bikers dressed as Father Christmas through the streets of the city of Vigo will leave from Navia.

Technicians are working tirelessly to ensure everything is ready for the big switch-on and work is progressing in the Alameda, where the Cíes Market and various children’s attractions will be open for another year including the Ferris wheel which is already set up.

And, through billboards installed throughout cities in Spain and Portugal as well as in Paris and Rome, Christmas in Vigo is already being sold as the best in the world: “The best Christmas in the world is in Vigo”, is the campaign slogan launched by the City Council. Vigo is waiting for you.