By Anna Ellis • Updated: 18 Nov 2023 • 18:33

Unwrap the Spirit of Giving: Apanee's Christmas Bag of Pressies Appeal. Image: Casey Shaddock / Facebook.

Get ready for the most heartwarming opportunity of the season!

Apanee Torrevieja is hosting a Christmas Bag of Pressies Appeal, and you’re invited to be part of the magic.

For just €10, you can buy a number from 1 to 90, and have the chance to some fantastic prizes!

The prizes worth betting on are two original vinyl albums from the legendary Bay City Rollers, personally autographed by the one and only Les McKeown!

Alternatively, you could indulge in a culinary delight with Costa Blanca’s finest 5-star chef, who will craft and present a delectable 5-course menu with waitress service for four people or embark on a language adventure with one year of online Spanish lessons from James Spanish School.

The prizes just keep coming, lucky winners will be able to enjoy an unforgettable evening with four tickets to the mesmerising “FIRE” show at the Benidorm Palace and receive a €100 voucher for The Celtic Drop 2022, where you can savour delightful drinks and food.

To secure your chance at these incredible prizes, simply visit The Celtic Drop 2022 at the Playa Flamenca Centre and meet Laura.

If that’s not convenient, you can also reach out to Casey via WhatsApp at (+34) 649012184 or drop her an email at caseyshaddock@gmail.com.

Apanee is a school in Torrevieja that has been a beacon of support for kids with learning and physical disabilities for the past 30 years.

Operating on small contributions from the local government and the generosity of donors, this school has been a lifeline for families.

This Christmas, let’s come together to create special moments for the kids at Apanee.

With 150 kids to treat, your donations will help put together Christmas bags filled with sensory delights, ensuring each child receives a gift to cherish.

These bags, costing around €30 each, hold immense significance for the kids, making your contributions all the more meaningful.