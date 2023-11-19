By Anna Ellis •
Published: 19 Nov 2023 • 16:54
Benidorm's Festive Extravaganza: Artichokes, Games, and Beer Galore! Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm.
Benidorm came alive on November 18 as the city embraced one of its most cherished traditions, the Festival of the Artichoke.
Held annually on the third Saturday of November in the historic Plaza de la Constitucion, this lively event drew locals and visitors alike into a whirlwind of music and gastronomic delights.
Following a mass, the aroma of sardines wafted through the air in the Plaza de la Constitucion, enticing attendees to indulge in this seaside delicacy.
As the afternoon sun shone, the action shifted to Calle Trinidad, where enthusiasts engaged in a spirited game of raspall. A thrilling variant of Valencian pilota, raspall echoed through the streets.
As evening descended, a DJ took centre stage and the lively atmosphere reached its crescendo with the highly anticipated beer-drinking contest, a raucous affair that brought cheers and laughter to the Plaza.
The revelry continued well into the night, with entertainment and music echoing through the streets until the break of dawn.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
