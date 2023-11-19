Greencón’s citizen awareness campaign

By Chris King • Updated: 19 Nov 2023 • 20:18

Presentation of Rincon de la Victoria's Greencón project. Credit: rincondelavictoria.es

THE mayor of Rincón de Victoria, Francisco Salado, presented the new ‘Greencón’ citizen awareness campaign on Friday, November 17.

Accompanied by Borja Ortiz, the Councillor for Environmental Sustainability, he explained that: ‘We have to be aware that taking care of Rincón de la Victoria is taking care of each other and the places where we live’.

He pointed out that the project will deal with the main cleaning problems that the municipality faces daily. These include a failure to collect dog excrement, the failure to dissolve their urine, the misuse of rubbish containers with bags being left outside, broken or old furniture being dumped on the street, and even the abandonment of pruning on public roads’.

‘The Greencón project means a transformation at all levels in Rincón de la Victoria, both for the renewal of equipment and machinery, and for the planning of initiatives that involve citizens in the care and conservation of the natural environment’, the mayor continued.

He added: ‘All this with the firm commitment to creating a friendly, liveable, comfortable and environmentally friendly town. It is leading an authentic green revolution, being a reference in health and environmental protection through the different actions promoted by Greencón’.

Ortiz explained that the campaign was designed: ‘with the Greencón brand’s own style with a friendly graphic tone that facilitates the dissemination and understanding of the messages’.

‘It is produced with stop motion graphics animation technology that will be broadcast starting at 00:00 on Saturday 18, with a duration of 40 seconds, perfect for digital broadcast and very dynamic, concise and direct, which contributes to its best reception by our target audience’, he detailed in a statement.

The official added that: ‘It is also important to highlight the constant and massive presence of Greencón’s media, resources and operators, whom we thank for their work. It is an unavoidable objective, on the part of FCC and Greencón to always be part of the solution for the care of Rincón de la Victoria’.

‘The campaign will also be reinforced with the presence of posters on the streets of our town and a mailing campaign in the main areas of the town’, Ortiz concluded.