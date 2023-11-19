Has The Pandemic Changed UK Tourists In Malaga?

By John Ensor • Published: 19 Nov 2023 • 12:45

View of Torremolinos. Credit: joan_bautista/Shutterstock.com

Britons, renowned for their fondness for sun and sand, continue to show unwavering loyalty to their holiday destinations. A recent report however has shown a shift in travel trends.

The COVID-19 pandemic has notably changed British tourists’ preferences when visiting Torremolinos. As noted by tourism agency representatives and officials from the Town Hall and Provincial Council, this shift is evident, writes La Opinion de Malaga.

Family Travel Gains Momentum

The traditional image of British holidaymakers in Torremolinos, typically arriving from London, Manchester, and Bristol, is evolving. Now, more families are travelling together, although the average ages are getting younger.

This change is attributed to older citizens being the last to resume international travel, due to lingering health concerns.

Convenient Sun And Sand

Torremolinos’ allure lies in its simple promise of ‘sun and sand’ plus the fact that tourists value the convenience of a short transfer from the Airport. The proximity to Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport is a key factor, with over 60 per cent of British tourists citing ease of access as a deciding factor for their stay.

Within 20 minutes of arrival, they can transition from airport to beach – a convenience that resonates strongly in visitor surveys.

Changing Dynamics In Tourist Spend

While the duration of stays might have shortened post-pandemic, tourist spending has seen an increase. London, Manchester, and Bristol remain the top airport hubs, thanks to excellent air connectivity. Despite economic challenges like Brexit and inflation, British tourists’ spending in Torremolinos is nearing its 2019 levels.

Economic factors, including the UK’s GDP slowdown and the Ukrainian conflict, have impacted tourists’ budgets. However, the Costa del Sol region, particularly Torremolinos, is experiencing a resurgence in British visitors. The total number of British tourists visiting Torremolinos from January to August surpassed 800,000.

This rebound is supported by data from the British Office for National Statistics and local tourism bodies, highlighting a loyal customer base drawn to the area’s beaches, cuisine, and affordability.

Hoteliers in Torremolinos, under the Circle of Entrepreneurs, acknowledge these challenges but remain optimistic. The winter forecasts are promising, with expectations of surpassing 2019 figures by 2024. Local hotel and restaurant associations such as Aehcos and Mahos, also confirm these forecasts.

Torremolinos continues to be a magnet for British tourists. Despite the pandemic and economic setbacks, their affinity for this sunny Spanish locale remains strong, demonstrated by steady hotel bookings.