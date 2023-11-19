Is Pedro Sánchez an opportunist or patriot?

By John Smith •
Published: 19 Nov 2023 • 11:33
Partido Popular leader Alberto Feijóo acknowledges result
Credit: La Moncloa flickr
Protests continue to attract large numbers of people opposed to the decision made by Pedro Sánchez to grant amnesty to convicted Catalonian separatists and the question is why?
Could it be that the Spanish Prime Minister is simply so determined to hang on to power that he was prepared to do anything to remain at the helm of the Spanish Government?
That seems to be the general opinion of many of the protesters who consider him to be an opportunist and this decision could be the ‘thin end of the wedge’ leading to the break-up of the Spanish nation.
Another point of view is that he believes so passionately in his long term social programme which will ensure the strength of the economy, the removal of poverty and the equality of the ‘working class’ that a simple agreement to pardon a few misguided agitators allows him to continue his work for another four years.
There is a divide between different parts of Spain, most noticeable between the views of the North, Centre and South with many still believing that the illegal Catalonian Referendum was tantamount to treason and therefore no pardons could or should be granted.
Others take the view that it really didn’t matter that much, especially as no overall majority favoured independence and that the very fact that those involved were prosecuted and in many case jailed was a drastic overreaction.
The latest move was on Friday November 17, when reportedly 56 retired Army Officers up to the former rank of general published a letter on the Spanish Military Association’s website effectively calling upon serving officers to stage a coup, remove Sánchez from office and organise a new election.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
