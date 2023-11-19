Is Pedro Sánchez an opportunist or patriot?

By John Smith • Published: 19 Nov 2023 • 11:33

Partido Popular leader Alberto Feijóo acknowledges result Credit: La Moncloa flickr

Protests continue to attract large numbers of people opposed to the decision made by Pedro Sánchez to grant amnesty to convicted Catalonian separatists and the question is why?

Anything to keep power

Could it be that the Spanish Prime Minister is simply so determined to hang on to power that he was prepared to do anything to remain at the helm of the Spanish Government?

That seems to be the general opinion of many of the protesters who consider him to be an opportunist and this decision could be the ‘thin end of the wedge’ leading to the break-up of the Spanish nation.

Believes in social programme

Another point of view is that he believes so passionately in his long term social programme which will ensure the strength of the economy, the removal of poverty and the equality of the ‘working class’ that a simple agreement to pardon a few misguided agitators allows him to continue his work for another four years.

There is a divide between different parts of Spain, most noticeable between the views of the North, Centre and South with many still believing that the illegal Catalonian Referendum was tantamount to treason and therefore no pardons could or should be granted.

Others take the view that it really didn’t matter that much, especially as no overall majority favoured independence and that the very fact that those involved were prosecuted and in many case jailed was a drastic overreaction.

Coup demand

The latest move was on Friday November 17, when reportedly 56 retired Army Officers up to the former rank of general published a letter on the Spanish Military Association’s website effectively calling upon serving officers to stage a coup, remove Sánchez from office and organise a new election.