Mallorca resident named UK National Business Woman

Margaret shows off her top award Credit: National Business Women’s Awards

It was in 1969 that Margaret (Miles-Bramwell) Whittaker OBE founded Slimming World in the UK after struggling with her own weight problems since childhood.

Now, more than 50 years later, the Mallorca resident is still very much at the helm of what has become a hugely successful multi-million pound company and continues to receive industry and personal accolades.

National Business Women’s 2023 awards

On November 15, she attended the National Business Women’s 2023 awards where she had a number of nominations and not only was she the winner in the large business category (for companies with a turnover in excess of £25 million) she was also named overall Business Woman of the Year.

Recognising women in business

The awards were created to recognise women who’ve achieved significant accomplishments in their career, honouring inspiring innovators and visionaries which certainly applies to this successful entrepreneur.

Wonderful members

On accepting the award, she said: “I’m immensely proud to have been recognised with this award. I’m accepting it not just for myself though, but for the big-hearted Consultants who run our groups all over the UK and Ireland, and our wonderful members who transform their lives with our support, too.”

House of Son Amor

In addition to her business interests in the UK and Ireland, she is also the founder and Principal owner of the House of Son Amar situated in Palmañola, a short drive away from both Palma and Calvia.