Mallorca resident named UK National Business Woman

By John Smith •
Updated: 19 Nov 2023 • 14:02
Margaret shows off her top award
Credit: National Business Women’s Awards
It was in 1969 that Margaret (Miles-Bramwell) Whittaker OBE founded Slimming World in the UK after struggling with her own weight problems since childhood.
Now, more than 50 years later, the Mallorca resident is still very much at the helm of what has become a hugely successful multi-million pound company and continues to receive industry and personal accolades.
On November 15, she attended the National Business Women’s 2023 awards where she had a number of nominations and not only was she the winner in the large business category (for companies with a turnover in excess of £25 million) she was also named overall Business Woman of the Year.
The awards were created to recognise women who’ve achieved significant accomplishments in their career, honouring inspiring innovators and visionaries which certainly applies to this successful entrepreneur.
On accepting the award, she said: “I’m immensely proud to have been recognised with this award. I’m accepting it not just for myself though, but for the big-hearted Consultants who run our groups all over the UK and Ireland, and our wonderful members who transform their lives with our support, too.”
In addition to her business interests in the UK and Ireland, she is also the founder and Principal owner of the House of Son Amar situated in Palmañola, a short drive away from both Palma and Calvia.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.