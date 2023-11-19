By Anna Ellis • Published: 19 Nov 2023 • 13:02

Paws and Waves: Santa Pola Sea Museum Opens Its Doors to Furry Friends. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.

Santa Pola Sea Museum is making headlines as one of the select few museums in Spain embracing a “pet-friendly” initiative.

Emblazoned with the tagline, “Your pet dog is welcome to the Museum of the Sea,” this cultural haven at the Castillo Fortaleza de Santa Pola is rewriting the norms and creating a space where visitors can explore accompanied by their four-legged companions.

Already drawing in an impressive 102,000 visitors between January and October, the museum is now a dynamic cultural centre.

With the “pet-friendly” rating, the Sea Museum stands out as a pioneer, recognising the integral role pets play in the lives of visitors.

The surge in museum attendance, totalling 102,000 visitors in 2023 from January to October, showcases the public’s keen interest in the rich maritime heritage housed within the Castillo Fortaleza, the Aquarium, and the Portus Ilicitanus.

The reopening of the Municipal Aquarium last summer and the ongoing free access to the museum until December 31 have undoubtedly contributed to this cultural renaissance, solidifying Santa Pola as a hotspot for both locals and tourists alike.