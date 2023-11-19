Seeds of Generosity Bloom at Hugo’s Home Farm with HELP’s Generous Visit

On November 5, volunteers from the charity HELP Murcia Mar Menor arrived at Hugo’s Home Farm with a €500 donation.

Hugo’s Home Farm is a registered charity in Spain and stands as a sanctuary for equines facing neglect, abuse, or abandonment in the Alicante/Murcia region.

With the mission to rehabilitate and rehome, Hugo’s Home Farm operates with a keen understanding of the importance of finding loving homes for their rescued animals.

The limited space for equines underscores the urgency of rehoming, making it a critical component of the centre’s success.

The farm, though still a work in progress, has opened its doors to the public, offering a unique experience for visitors by appointment only.

Beyond being a haven for animal enthusiasts, it has also become a small petting corner for younger visitors.

The journey of Hugo’s Home Farm is not without its challenges.

The ongoing costs, from equine care and veterinary bills to farrier services and UK transport fees, necessitate community support.

The recent donation from HELP Murcia Mar Menor is a testament to the power of collective action in creating positive change.

If you feel inspired to be a part of this transformative journey, Hugo’s Home Farm welcomes visitors by appointment.

Simply head to their website at hugoshomefarm.com or give them a call at (+34) 615020758.