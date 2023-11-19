Some bear facts in the Carpathians

By Linda Hall • Published: 19 Nov 2023 • 14:16

NOT AMUSED: Disturbed bear emerges from its lair in Poland Photo credit: Shared by Michał Gzowski, Polish Forestry Service

A GERMAN eco-activist from the Wild Carpathians Initiative group had to be airlifted to hospital after he was badly mauled by a bear.

He had travelled with another member of the group to the Carpathian Mountains in Poland to check on a lair which they were convinced had been abandoned owing to logging operations.

Instead, the bear was still in residence and, once disturbed, pursued the activists through the woods. One stumbled and was mauled after falling to the ground.

Footage of the emerging bear was caught on a camera set up to monitor the lair and shared online by Michał Gzowski from Poland’s Forestry Service, who described the episode as ironic.

“Pseudo-ecologists attack foresters, mountain rescue and policemen, and now these people are saving their lives,” he said afterwards.

Meanwhile, the Wild Carpathians Initiative admitted their activists should not have intruded on the bear as it prepared to hibernate in the Bieszczady mountains (Outer Eastern Carpathians).

Although a forester had been attacked by a bear in the same location last year, the forestry service had failed to prevent further deforestation, argued Jakub Rok, a spokesman for the group.

Marek Jozefiak, an environmental policy officer from Greenpeace, agreed that officials were doing too little to halt the destruction of the forest.

“Poland is protecting the Carpathian mountains poorly. Only 3 per cent of the forest is really protected, the rest is being logged or built on,” he said.