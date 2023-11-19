Spain Joins French Effort To Ease British Expat Concerns

By John Ensor • Updated: 19 Nov 2023 • 10:50

UK, Spanish and EU Flags. Credit: Paul Stringer/Shutterstock.com

Are brighter days ahead for British homeowners in Spain? A ground-breaking initiative by key EU nations aims to revise the post-Brexit regulations, a move that could significantly benefit UK expatriates in Europe.

Recently, Spain’s Tourism Minister, Hector Gomez, in collaboration with French legislators, spearheaded a push to modify the strict rules imposed on British property owners, writes the Express.

The primary concern is the Schengen Area’s policy that restricts non-EU citizens, including those from the UK, to a maximum stay of 90 days within any 180-day period.

Addressing Residency Limitations

Gomez highlighted the detrimental effects of these rules on Spain’s economy, especially considering that UK visitors constitute a significant 23.8 per cent of annual tourists to the country.

The Spanish minister lamented: ‘Unfortunately, the rule is not something Spain has established by itself or can get rid of.’

Emphasising the need for EU-level negotiations Gomez added, ‘It is in our interests to lobby and convince the EU that we can try to work an exception with them.’

This initiative comes as a beacon of hope for Britons facing the challenges of the Schengen Area’s restrictive stay limits.

Dialogue For Positive Change

In response to these concerns, Jennifer Anderson, the UK’s director of consular affairs, engaged in strategic discussions with Gomez. Their talks aimed at identifying mutually beneficial solutions that would ease the constraints on British tourists and homeowners, reflecting a strong commitment to resolving these issues.

France’s Supportive Stance

Further strengthening the cause, the French Senate is poised to debate an amendment to an immigration bill. This amendment intends to offer automatic long-stay visa rights to British owners of second homes in France, signalling a broader shift in EU policy regarding post-Brexit regulations.

Stronger EU-UK Ties

The collaborative efforts between Spain, France, and the UK mark a significant step towards nurturing stronger relations post-Brexit. These developments could pave the way for more inclusive policies, benefiting countless British citizens with properties in EU countries.