By Anna Ellis •
Published: 19 Nov 2023 • 7:40
Stealing The Spotlight: Benidorm's Fancy Dress Success Takes Centre Stage. Ayuntamiento de Benidorm.
What started as a quaint idea 33 years ago has blossomed into a cultural phenomenon that attracts thousands of British tourists, eagerly marking their calendars for the unmissable Fancy Dress Party in Benidorm.
This annual extravaganza has transcended its initial roots to become a powerhouse, not just for fun-seekers but for the local economy and hospitality industry.
On October 16 Benidorm transformed into a vibrant hub of colour, creativity, and exuberance.
The economic impact is nothing short of remarkable, with venues experiencing a fourfold increase in their daily turnover.
The brainchild of local entrepreneur Manuel Nieto, the Fancy Dress Party emerged as a postlude to the Major Patronal Festivals of Benidorm.
What started as a modest gathering with floats has evolved into a spectacle of grand proportions, drawing travellers who now plan their trips specifically to partake.
Yet, the Fancy Dress Party is no longer confined to a single day of revelry. It has metamorphosed into a week-long celebration of creativity and unabashed fun.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.