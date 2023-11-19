Stealing The Spotlight: Benidorm’s Fancy Dress Success Takes Centre Stage

What started as a quaint idea 33 years ago has blossomed into a cultural phenomenon that attracts thousands of British tourists, eagerly marking their calendars for the unmissable Fancy Dress Party in Benidorm.

This annual extravaganza has transcended its initial roots to become a powerhouse, not just for fun-seekers but for the local economy and hospitality industry.

On October 16 Benidorm transformed into a vibrant hub of colour, creativity, and exuberance.

The economic impact is nothing short of remarkable, with venues experiencing a fourfold increase in their daily turnover.

The brainchild of local entrepreneur Manuel Nieto, the Fancy Dress Party emerged as a postlude to the Major Patronal Festivals of Benidorm.

What started as a modest gathering with floats has evolved into a spectacle of grand proportions, drawing travellers who now plan their trips specifically to partake.

Yet, the Fancy Dress Party is no longer confined to a single day of revelry. It has metamorphosed into a week-long celebration of creativity and unabashed fun.