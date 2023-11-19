Who is the best neighbour in Spain?

By Guest Writer • Published: 19 Nov 2023 • 12:15

Does someone help you with your shopping? Credit: Holger Kraft/Pixabay

A language school that does more than teach language, a help line for vulnerable women, and a support group for new arrivals in Spain – the individuals behind those initiatives were the winners in last year’s Good Neighbour Award.

Best neighbour in Spain

But who will win this year’s accolade as the best neighbour in Spain? Euro Weekly News has teamed up with Age in Spain to uncover the good work that’s going on all over Spain and celebrate some unsung heroes and although they have to live in Spain they can be from any nationality!

Last year’s winner

The outright winner last year was Lucia Miguel Bores from Carrion de los Condes, in Spain’s meseta. Lucia was nominated for the Good Neighbour Award because the language school she started, Forum Idiomas, has become a portal for newcomers to Spain. As well as teaching them language skills, she helps her students with the challenges of everyday life in a new country – whether it’s getting food and lodgings, making friends, finding a plumber or making a tax return.

Special commendations

There was a special commendation for Kay Rowbottom in Mojacar who during lockdown set up an online support group for women who felt isolated or vulnerable: Kay Frances SturdygirlsRus. Beginning as a local group for Spanish women and incomers, it now has more than 1500 members throughout the world who offer mutual support.

Pat Love, one half of the ‘Love Team’ in the Loja area of Granada won special commendation for the group she started for English-speaking migrants to Spain. With her late husband, Peter, Pat co-ordinated with UK Consular services in Granada and Malaga to help newcomers navigate their way through unfamiliar aspects of a new country.

The group she formed for these newcomers has been meeting in a local hotel for 15 years and some of its grateful members – running into hundreds now – rewarded her with nomination as a Good Neighbour.

Dinner for two

This year’s winner will be treated to a celebratory dinner for two and receive a certificate for framing as well as the congratulations of the UK’s Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott.

It takes two minutes to nominate someone and everyone nominated will receive congratulations from Age in Spain. Anyone who lives in Spain and who has gone out of their way to help you or people in their local community is eligible.

Make your nomination

Go to www.ageinspain.org/goodneighbouraward to say thank you to that special person.