11-year-old boy seriously injured after crashing a car on German motorway

Updated: 20 Nov 2023 • 19:02
Image of German police vehicle.
Credit: FooTToo/Shutterstock.com
AN 11-year-old boy was seriously injured after crashing a car that he was driving on a motorway in Germany this Monday, November 20.
The boy reportedly lost control of the silver Skoda as he attempted to leave the A14 at the Leipzig-Nord exit. According to Bild, he was travelling alone in the vehicle and heading in the direction of towards Magdeburg when the accident occurred at around 10:45 am.
As a result of the accident, the car ended up lying diagonally in a ditch at the side of the motorway the police informed the news outlet.
After narrowly avoiding a collision with a road sign, the Skoda subsequently skidded across a grassy verge at the side of the road before overturning and flying over a crash barrier to land diagonally opposite in the ditch next to it.
A helicopter airlifted the injured boy to a medical facility for observation. On arrival at the scene, police officers were said to be perplexed as they had no idea who the driver actually was. A spokeswoman told Bild: ‘He is too young to have ID with him’.
‘The exit had to be temporarily closed to record the accident and recover the vehicle’, the police spokeswoman detailed. An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident she added.
Following the accident, the boy’s father was finally tracked down by the police. It is believed that the 11-year-old stole the automatic car keys, got inside, and drove it away.
