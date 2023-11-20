All4Zero: A Revolutionary Spanish Alliance

By John Ensor • Updated: 20 Nov 2023 • 12:25

Image of Iberia aircraft. Credit: Iberia/Instagram.com

Will green industry ever become a reality? Four of Spain’s industrial giants have united to form a collective that is determined to guarantee a sustainable future.

In an unprecedented move, Iberia, ArcelorMittal, Holcim, and Repsol have joined forces under the All4Zero alliance, marking a pioneering step in Spain’s journey towards a sustainable industry, writes OK Diario.

The collaboration was announced recently, with these major Spanish firms pooling their resources and expertise. The focus of All4Zero, a non-profit technological hub, is to meet the European Union’s 2050 target of zero emissions and to foster the circular economy.

All4Zero

The All4Zero initiative is a unique fusion of diverse industrial experiences. These companies are not just sharing goals, they’re also offering their significant industrial facilities and research centres to the cause. For instance, Iberia is contributing its Aeronautical Maintenance Hangars, the Engine Workshop, and the Test Bench.

Their collective aim is to develop ground-breaking technologies in areas like renewable fuels, circular materials, renewable hydrogen, and CO2 capture and conversion. This synergy is crucial for creating value-added products and reducing emissions.

Spanish Innovation And Talent

Recognising that revolutionary ideas can emerge from anywhere, All4Zero is keenly focused on attracting fresh talent and innovative technologies. This project offers a unique platform for research centres, SMEs, and startups to test and implement their advancements in real-world industrial settings.

One such innovation is the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) project, a joint effort by Iberia and Repsol. SAF utilises waste-derived biofuels and CO2 capture technologies (e-fuels) to help companies reduce their carbon footprint while promoting technological development and the circular economy.

Spanish Collaborations And Future Goals

All4Zero extends beyond its founding members, including collaborations with associated firms like Enagas, Navantia, Tecnalia, and IMDEA Energia. These partners bring additional expertise in renewable energies, digital transformation, and sustainable mobility.

By 2024, All4Zero aims to launch at least 10 pilot projects and host various technology and innovation events, solidifying its role in Spain’s industrial sector.

The CEOs of the participating companies, such as ArcelorMittal and Repsol, have expressed their enthusiasm for this alliance. They emphasise its potential not only in achieving net-zero emissions but also in driving economic growth and job creation.

As Fernando Candela, president and CEO of Iberia, predicts, the collaboration will become a pole of attraction for innovation, technology, and talent.