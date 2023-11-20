By Anna Ellis •
Bringing Smiles: A Christmas Initiative for Children in Care. Image. Make a Smile.
In the spirit of giving, Make A Smile passionately dedicates its efforts to the well-being of 130 children in care who have faced challenging times in their family homes.
While education remains a primary focus throughout the year, Christmas holds special significance for these children, and Make A Smile ensures their holiday season is filled with love and joy.
These Christmas presents, accompanied by specially curated bags, serve as symbols of love and support, offering the children a sense of belonging during the festive season.
To get involved, individuals are encouraged to make donations online through secure PayPal transactions or bank transfers.
Additionally, donors can purchase suggested items such as pyjamas, school supplies, slippers, dressing gowns, underwear, and even the much-requested chocolate.
The Christmas Bag Appeal extends until January 4, in time for the traditional Three Kings Day on January 6.
Every donation, regardless of size, makes a significant impact on these children, creating cherished moments and lasting memories during the festive season.
Make A Smile invites everyone to join in, ensuring a brighter and more joyful Christmas for these deserving children.
You can make a secure PayPal donation at info@makeasmile.es.
You can also make a bank transfer to the account – Make A Smile, Caixaltea, Av. Madrid, 12, 03710 Calpe, ES28 3045 2664 3127 2000 4924, CCRIES2A045.
If you haven’t visited our Charity Shop Amigos de Make A Smile in Teulada yet, pop in and say hello!
Run by a team of volunteers, the shop is a place to bring your unwanted items, provides a service to struggling young families in the community and donates vital funds for the support of children in care.
You can even volunteer and spend a few hours a week meeting other like-minded people and making a difference in the community.
