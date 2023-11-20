DGT To Target THESE Specific Vehicles On Black Friday

By John Ensor • Published: 20 Nov 2023 • 18:02

DGT surveillance. Credit: interiorgob.es

The Black Friday shopping extravaganza is just days away with millions of items bought online and delivered directly to customers’ doors.

November 24, otherwise known as Black Friday 2023, renowned for its shopping frenzy, is expected to hit a staggering 4.6 million daily deliveries, primarily via vans.

In light of this, the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has announced a focused surveillance campaign from Monday, November 20 until Sunday, November 26, according to the Spanish Ministry of the Interior.

Intensified Monitoring During Peak Shopping Season

This year’s initiative comes amid an alarming increase in van-related traffic incidents. In 2022, accidents involving vans rose by seven per cent, with fatalities spiking by 30 per cent compared to the previous year.

The DGT’s campaign will therefore cover various roads, with a particular focus on major routes as well as industrial estates, loading and unloading areas and shopping centres

Rising Concerns Over Road Safety

Vans, which are a major part of the booming e-commerce sector, represent seven per cent of Spain’s vehicles. Yet last year, they were involved in 9,242 traffic accidents resulting in 221 deaths.

The surge in online shopping, especially during Black Friday, underscores the importance of this campaign. Furthermore, work-related traffic accidents involving vans and trucks increased from 4.6 per cent in 2021 to 5.1 per cent in 2022, according to the National Institute of Safety and Health at Work.

Enforcement And Compliance Measures

Speeding remains the most common offence, with over 302,000 reports last year, marking a 20 per cent increase. The Guardia Civil and local police will conduct checks for speed, vehicle and driver documentation, load security, alcohol and drug presence, and adherence to the Technical Vehicle Inspection. This comprehensive approach aims to enhance road safety during one of the busiest times of the year.

A Closer Look At Statistics

Delving deeper, the statistics present a concerning picture. The involvement of vans in severe traffic incidents has been climbing steadily. Last year, 79 van occupants and 142 other road users, including pedestrians, lost their lives in these accidents.

Additionally, 210 van occupants suffered serious injuries requiring hospitalisation. These figures not only reflect a growing trend in road mishaps but also highlight the urgent need for stricter surveillance and enforcement.

Ensuring Road Safety Amid Increased Traffic

With Black Friday’s approach, the DGT is gearing up to manage the expected spike in road traffic. Their strategy involves setting up control points on key roadways, particularly those with higher rates of accidents.

As the e-commerce industry continues to grow, and with it, the reliance on vans for delivery, the DGT’s proactive approach to road safety becomes increasingly vital. Their campaign is not only about enforcing laws but also about safeguarding the lives of thousands who take to the roads during this busy season.