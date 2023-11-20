Fault Forces Finland Nuclear Power Plant To Shut Down

By John Ensor • Published: 20 Nov 2023 • 16:48

Finland's OL3 nuclear power plant. Credit: TVO_fi/Twitter/X

YESTERDAY it was announced that a malfunction at one of Finland’s nuclear power plants resulted in it being shut down while the problem was investigated.

This incident occurred on Sunday, November 20. Due to the sensitivity and potential dangers associated with nuclear power operations the plant’s third reactor block was shut down due to an undisclosed malfunction, as reported by its operator, Teollisuuden Voima.

The statement, posted on Twitted/X at 7:08 pm (local time) announced: ‘Olkiluoto 3’s electricity production was interrupted on the evening of Sunday, November 19, due to a fault detected in the turbine plant. The cause is currently being investigated. We will provide more information when we know when the plant unit will return to production.’

OL3 is currently the most powerful nuclear power plant unit in Europe and the third most powerful globally. The plant has only been operational for just over six months after being put into commercial operation on May 1, 2023

Malfunction Raises Safety Concerns

News of the unforeseen issue at the Olkiluoto plant sparked widespread concern. Nuclear power, known for its high-risk factors, demands the utmost safety and precision in operations. The shutdown, a deviation from routine procedures, attracted attention from both local and international observers.

Further Updates

Teollisuuden Voima issued a further update regarding the situation and expanded on the details: The electricity production of OL3 was interrupted on Sunday evening 19.11, due to a fault detected in the turbine island. The cause is currently being investigated. More information will be provided when information about when the plant unit will resume to production is available.’

They later announced that they had managed to locate the problem and updated the statement which read: ‘The cause of the OL3 failure was revealed to be a faulty temperature measurement of the generator’s cooling system.

‘After the repairs, inspections and tests are still carried out at the facility. According to the estimate, the plant unit will return to production on November 21. about 12 o’clock.’

Impact On Nordic Energy Markets

Teollisuuden Voima descibled OL3 as: ‘The greatest single climate act in Finland, the Olkiluoto 3 (OL3) plant unit, has been taken into use in Olkiluoto. With the commissioning of the most powerful nuclear power unit in the world, approximately 30 per cent of Finland’s electricity will soon come from one island.’

The implications of any shutdown has the potential to be far-reaching. If a reactor remains non-operational for a lengthy period, it could significantly disrupt the energy supply. Such disruptions are likely to affect not only local markets but potentially the interconnected Nordic electricity market as well.