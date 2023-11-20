Goldwing Club Andalucía riders visit Nerja

By Chris King • Updated: 20 Nov 2023 • 0:39

Image of Goldwing Club Andalucía bikes in Nerja. Credit: Ayto de Nerja on Facebook

AROUND 70 Goldwing motorbikes travelled through the province of Malaga on Saturday, November 18, before finishing their journey in Nerja.

The concentration of riders from Andalucia and Morocco were all members of the Goldwing Club Andalucía, whose head in Nerja is Plácido Jaime.

After visiting the Caves, the bikers headed to the Plaza de España, where the mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, welcomed them. He was accompanied by Francisco Arce, the Councillor for Security, and Ana María Muñoz, the Councillor for Tourism.

A plaque of thanks was presented to the mayor on behalf of the Goldwing Club Andalucía, who then passed it on to the Local Police. In exchange, the participants of the rally received gifts from the Nerja Caves and the Town Hall.