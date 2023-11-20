Improvements to Almuñécar’s pedestrian crossings

By Chris King • Published: 20 Nov 2023 • 15:48

Image of work being carried out to improve Almuñécar's pedestrian crossings. Credit: Press Ayto Almuñécar

WORK has started in Almuñécar to improve the accessibility to 70 pedestrian crossings in the P-4 area of the municipality.

As explained in a statement by the mayor, a local company was awarded the project at a total budget of €14,000.

Accompanied by Francisco Rodríguez, the Councillor for Maintenance and Works, the mayor Juan José Ruiz Joya, paid a visit this Monday, November 20, to see how the work was progressing.

‘This was mandatory to improve the quality of life of those who need it most, especially those with reduced mobility. We are transforming our town to be friendly and accessible to all. This initiative is not only a physical work, but a significant step towards a more united and just community’, he stressed.

The mayor added: ‘This is just the beginning of a series of actions planned to make our town a place that everyone can fully enjoy’.