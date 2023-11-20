Marbella: The Circus Comes To Town!

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 20 Nov 2023 • 23:45

THE circus ‘Berlin Zirkus’ is currently in Marbella town with many spectacles on show such as gymnasts, fire breathers, sword acts and of course, the classic clowns.

Berlin Zirkus is a professional travelling circus company with their members coming from all around the world. On Sunday November 19 they held their opening night. The audience were greeted in German, served their drinks in Spanish and witnessed a show consisting of Spanish, English and Italian! Talk about an international performance!

The magic began as soon as everyone arrived at the circus tent, with flashing signs, popcorn stands, copious amounts of candy floss and a special clown backdrop where children and families could take photos. The seats were arranged and elevated in such a way that even the furthest away rows still got a brilliant view, however the highest priced tickets sat at the front, nearly touching the stage!

As the lights went down, strobe lights in a multitude of colours filled the space, as a booming voice instructed all men, women and children to sit down and stay in their seats, or they may be taken away by the circus! An array of astonishing acts followed, with unsecured gymnasts flying through the air, a man that burst into flames but remained unharmed, and a series of girls that got a sword stuck through them by the magician but lived to tell the tale! There was also a fun act of audience participation, where the classic clown left the crowd in stitches!

All in all, the Zircus Berlin travelling circus is a fun family night of fantastical flare, and not soon to be forgotten! Shows are in Marbella on November 23 and 24 at 6.30pm, November 25 at 5pm and 7.30pm and November 26 at 12pm and 6pm. There is also a show in Torremolinos that will be performed from December 1 until December 10.