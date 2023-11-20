Mojacar’s Annual Disney Day

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 20 Nov 2023 • 10:21

Famous Mojacar native Walt Disney with his Mickey Mouse Credit: Wikipedia

THE town of Mojacar will once again experience ‘The Magic Of Disney’, an all day event for the whole family, where all one’s dreams may come true.

Since it has been discovered that the master of magical characters, Walt Disney, probably came from Mojacar, the town has jumped on the Disney train in a bid to show how proud they are of the famous creator. Alongside painted public murals and special Disney book readings, Mojacar have also in recent years celebrated their very own ‘Disney Day’.

For another year the Mojacar Council has prepared this Disney Day for all to enjoy with the whole family. This magical event is free for all to enter and come to enjoy the delight of Disney spirit, so don your favourite Disney costume and join the party that will be spread throughout the entire town of Mojacar! Euro Weekly News spoke to Mojacar resident and mother of three Sam Kay who said her family “could not wait” for this year’s celebration.

Available to experience will be: children’s games and workshops, making things like masks, personalised badges, temporary tattoos and drawings. There will also be parades, a family character party, a Lion King inspired African dance workshop, face painting and last but not least, free paella!

This enchanting event will be held on Sunday, November 26 from 11.30am until 6.30pm in the centre of Mojacar.