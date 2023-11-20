Multi-lingual Christmas Carols on the Costa Cálida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 20 Nov 2023 • 15:50

Get festive with the Pilarmonics Chorus group. Image: Pilarmonics Chorus

Pilarmonics Chorus is getting into the Festive Spirit as members begin their Christmas appearances around Murcia and the Costa Cálida where they will be singing their collection of Seasonal songs in English, Spanish, and German.

International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 25 November

November 25 sees the start of a very busy schedule for the Pilarmonics Chorus group. At 2 pm. you will find them at Urb. Lo Santiago where they will be entertaining the shoppers at New York’s Christmas Fayre. Why not come along and get into the Christmas spirit whilst picking up a bargain or two?

Later in the evening, you will find them singing outside the church of San Jose in Roldan. Pilarmonics was both extremely touched and honoured to have been invited to sing following the celebration of two masses, the first at 7 pm, and the second at 7.45 pm. Both of these masses are being held in remembrance of the 52 women in the region who have been killed in violent attacks, including those of a domestic nature.

Join the Festive Fun

On November 26 at 7 pm, they will be assisting the lovely Mandy, together with her staff and customers at The Ashes, Mar Menor Boulevard, Torre Pacheco where everyone will be stepping into Christmas when their Christmas lights are officially switched on. Ashes is a great place to be, so why not come along and join the fun?

Continuing on with the festive fun, on November 29 Pilarmonics will be joining Jesus, Lucinda, and Nikki at the annual ‘Turning on the Christmas Lights’ ceremony at Spanglish in Balsicas. This is a really popular event and Pilarmonics is excited to be performing for the first time. This will be a fabulous evening so please come along and enjoy!

At 11 am on December 2, you will find the chorus singing at another Christmas Fayre, this time at United Golf Resort, La Tercia followed by a private event on December 13 as The chorus will be having some Festive fun with the students of the Language School in San Javier.

Christmas is Coming…

On December 14 the Liverpool Pub in San Pedro del Pinatar, are once again welcoming Pilarmonics at 7 pm. This is a great opportunity for everyone to join in and sing with the Chorus. Another annual fun event that everyone loves.

At 11am on December 15 you will find them at the Golf Club in Hacienda Requelme, Sucina where they will be joining the Residents for their coffee morning

And finally on December 16 Pilarmonics conclude its’ Christmas festivities when once again they will be singing around Murcia city to bring some joy to the shoppers. Who knows, together you might be able to make the first Festive Flash Mob!

Join in the Fun

If you are interested in singing with this friendly Chorus, they rehearse at the Centro Civico, Dolores De Pacheco on Thursday evenings at 6.45 pm where you will be made very welcome.

