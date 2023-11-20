Murcia’s Christmas Lights Will Shine Ahead of Schedule

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 20 Nov 2023 • 7:00

Embrace the Magic: Murcia's Early Festive Glow Image: Murcia Town Hall

THIS Friday, November 24, Murcia will illuminate the sparkle of Christmas lights, marking a momentous occasion as the city embraces the festive spirit earlier than ever before. The city will witness the gleaming glow of an impressive 20-meter-tall tree at Plano de San Francisco and a colossal Magic King’s crown in Plaza Santo Domingo.

Murcia’s Early Christmas Lights Display

In a groundbreaking move aimed at enhancing and revitalising local commerce while inviting Murcians to relish the city’s charm, the Municipal Council has advanced the holiday schedule, unveiling the dazzling holiday decor, as stated by city officials. Plaza Santo Domingo will host the enchanting sounds of the ‘Christmas Band Jazz’ on November 24, serenading Murcians and visitors alike. Meanwhile, a laser spectacle in this very square will serve as a teaser for the grand Christmas lighting event.

Micro-Concerts and Classic Carousel Joy

A cultural itinerary beckons both locals and tourists to wander Calle Trapería, with micro-concerts adding musical cheer. Additionally, a classic-style carousel in Plaza Santo Domingo will be operational throughout the festive season.

Crafting Unforgettable Holidays in Murcia

Mayor José Ballesta emphasised, ‘The Murcia City Council has meticulously curated a program comprising over 1,000 activities to ensure this Christmas is not just special but truly unforgettable.’

For more Costa Cálida news click here