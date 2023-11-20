Pea Soup Paseo in Mojacar

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 20 Nov 2023 • 10:16
‘Pea Soup Paseo’
Credit: Brad Swift on Facebook
ALMERIA has had its fair share of weird weather recently. From earthquakes to violent storms, then boiling hot weather in November and most recently, heavy, dense fog.
Pictures from local residents of Mojacar, a town that was particularly affected by the fog, have emerged on social media, with one resident, Brad Swift, cleverly naming this photo the ‘Pea Soup Paseo’.
The weather for this coming week in Mojacar and many other towns in Almeria looks as though this fog will clear and the beating sun will be back on form.
As the run up to Christmas draws ever closer, one may say it feels slightly strange to be able to sunbathe on the beach in late November, with some complaining that it is killing the Christmas spirit. However, as frequent Mojacar holiday maker Nicola Hemsworth simply put it in her Facebook comment on the photo, “I’d still rather be there than in cold, wet Essex!”
Does she have a point?
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.