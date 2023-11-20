Pea Soup Paseo in Mojacar

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 20 Nov 2023 • 10:16

‘Pea Soup Paseo’ Credit: Brad Swift on Facebook

ALMERIA has had its fair share of weird weather recently. From earthquakes to violent storms, then boiling hot weather in November and most recently, heavy, dense fog.

Pictures from local residents of Mojacar, a town that was particularly affected by the fog, have emerged on social media, with one resident, Brad Swift, cleverly naming this photo the ‘Pea Soup Paseo’.

The weather for this coming week in Mojacar and many other towns in Almeria looks as though this fog will clear and the beating sun will be back on form.

As the run up to Christmas draws ever closer, one may say it feels slightly strange to be able to sunbathe on the beach in late November, with some complaining that it is killing the Christmas spirit. However, as frequent Mojacar holiday maker Nicola Hemsworth simply put it in her Facebook comment on the photo, “I’d still rather be there than in cold, wet Essex!”

Does she have a point?