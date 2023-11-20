By Chris King • Published: 20 Nov 2023 • 16:47

Image of 'Sabores de Granada' officials. Credit: Press Ayto Almuñécar

A new promotion of tourist products and tropical fruits under the banner of ‘Sabores de Granada’ has been agreed between Almuñécar Town Hall and and the Provincial Council.

The mayor, Juan José Ruiz Joya, plus members of the local Council, met with hotel representatives and Antonio Díaz, the provincial delegate for European Funds, Development, Industry and Employment.

‘We are going to work, especially at the level of European funds to try to get the Granada flavour brand to work with our products as well as on tourism promotion issues. All of this is very beneficial for our municipality, said the mayor afterwards.

An important exchange of knowledge and positions on issues such as participation in the framework of ‘Sabores de Granada’, were discussed between those in attendance, especially commercial promotions and training.

The Provincial Council encouraged the attending sectors to join the ‘Sabores de Granada’ brand, in addition to committing to promoting events such as the Gastronomic Fair, which Almuñécar has been celebrating for decades.

Where did they go for the day’s final visit?

To round off the day, a visit was paid to ‘Frutas Los Cursos’, one of the most important companies in the region involved in the commercialisation of subtropical fruits and the production of other products such as guacamole, custard apple or mango drinks.

Antonio Antequera, the president of the PDO Council of the Cherimoya, explained about the situation that the sector was currently experiencing, mainly due to the lack of water.

‘Despite this, we are following a marketing campaign that will be felt in quality and quantity due to the lack of water and rain’, said the head of ‘Frutas Los Cursos’.

Part of this problem could be alleviated in the future by the arrival of a new overland water supply pipeline that is being planned.

Antonio Díaz expressed his interest in the whole process of marketing and promotion, and invited the company to join the ‘Sabores de Granada’ brand. His proposal was well received and could result in them participating in the near future.