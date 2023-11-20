Sniffer dogs deployed in search for missing 84-year-old on Axarquia’s Costa Tropical

By Chris King •
Updated: 20 Nov 2023 • 15:16
Image of sniffer dog deployed in search for missing man in the Axarquia region.
Credit: motril.es
A search is ongoing this Monday, November 20, for an 84-year-old man who has been missing since Saturday 18 in the town of Guájar Faragüit in Los Guájares municipality.
Guardia Civil officers are working alongside members of the Motril Civil Protection canine unit to try and locate the elderly man who is known to be suffering from several illnesses including Alzheimer’s.
The two sniffer dogs, eight-year-old Inuk and five-year-old Ona, are playing a crucial role in this operation in an attempt to locate a specific scent that could help locate the missing man in the Axarquia region.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.