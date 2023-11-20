Sniffer dogs deployed in search for missing 84-year-old on Axarquia’s Costa Tropical

By Chris King • Updated: 20 Nov 2023 • 15:16

Image of sniffer dog deployed in search for missing man in the Axarquia region. Credit: motril.es

A search is ongoing this Monday, November 20, for an 84-year-old man who has been missing since Saturday 18 in the town of Guájar Faragüit in Los Guájares municipality.

Guardia Civil officers are working alongside members of the Motril Civil Protection canine unit to try and locate the elderly man who is known to be suffering from several illnesses including Alzheimer’s.

The two sniffer dogs, eight-year-old Inuk and five-year-old Ona, are playing a crucial role in this operation in an attempt to locate a specific scent that could help locate the missing man in the Axarquia region.