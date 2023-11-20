Spanish Designer Crowned One Of Harper’s Women Of The Year

By John Ensor • Updated: 20 Nov 2023 • 14:54

Martin presenting a Malaga-inspired collection. Credit: Juana Martin/Instagram.com

SPANISH fashion designer, Juana Martin from Cordoba has won Harper’s Bazaar magazine’s 2023 Woman of the Year award in Fashion, earning special praise from none other than Hollywood royalty, Sharon Stone.

At the prestigious Harper’s Bazaar 2023 Women of the Year Awards gala, held last week in Madrid, Martin was honoured among eight exceptional women. This event celebrated their talents and values, showcasing the achievements of women in various fields, writes Diario Cordoba.

Milestone For Spanish Fashion

The award was a testament to Martin’s ground-breaking achievements. She was lauded for ‘having revolutionized Spanish design by becoming the first woman to enter the exclusive calendar of Parisian Haute Couture’.

Sharon Stone, the acclaimed actress, announced Martin’s award via video, wearing a pink flamenco-inspired coat and praised Martin’s achievements as well as her love of Spain: ‘It is very exciting because you are the first Spanish woman to parade in Paris Haute Couture.

She added: ‘And from Andalusia, where my favourite horses are from. There is nothing better than riding a horse in Andalusia.’

The Designer’s Message

Martin, too, expressed her gratitude and reflected on her journey. ‘I am overjoyed to be with you tonight and celebrate this whole party that you dedicate to women.’

She added, ‘I believe that the struggle that women have every day, and in my case being a gypsy, a woman, coming from Andalusia, Cordoba and all those things, is hard.

‘But my father, who was a gypsy Of course, they have always taught me to fight for what I dreamed of. To be a woman with principles, with values, and that makes me what I am today: a woman who dreams and who fulfils dreams.’

A Diverse Array Of Winners

The Harper’s Bazaar Women of The Year Awards 2023 were unique, featuring eight different covers for its December issue, each spotlighting one of the winners.

Martin shares this honour with illustrious personalities such as Elle McPherson (Beauty Entrepreneur Award), Eva Longoria (Cinema Award), and Alexa Chung (Fashion Icon Award), Rossy de Palma (Humanitarian Muse Award), Alexia Putellas (Sport Award), Marisa Berenson (Icon Award ) and Indya Moore (Activist Award).