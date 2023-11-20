Tosca Musk filming ‘Wallbanger’ on location in Nerja

By Chris King • Updated: 20 Nov 2023 • 0:08

Image of filming on location in Nerja of Wallbanger. Credit: Ayto de Nerja on Facebook

THE American director and producer, Tosca Musk has started shooting her latest film in Nerja.

Titled ‘Wallbanger’, the movie is based on the Alice Clayton novel of the same name. In the storyline, the action begins in the cities of San Francisco and Atlanta but then the two main characters, Caroline and Simon – played by Kelli Berglund and Amadeus Serfini – decide to go on a romantic getaway and end up in Nerja.

Musk has been seen out and about in the municipality, both working and enjoying some social time, even finding time to post images on her official Facebook page, including a visit to Nerja caves.

Which locations will be used?

Among the locations that will be used during filming are the Balcon de Europa and the beautiful Playa de Calahonda with its famous descent to the beach area.

Tosca Musk fell in love with Nerja during a visit to the town last summer which resulted in the younger sister of Elon Musk deciding to include some of her discoveries in this film.

Officials from Nerja Town Hall paid a visit to the set. Jose Alberto Armijo, the mayor, accompanied by Francisco Salado, the President of the Provincial Council, thanked the 49-year-old filmmaker for choosing Nerja as her film’s location and for ultimately bringing the town to a worldwide audience.

In response, Musk thanked the Town Hall for its collaboration and told the officials that she thought Nerja was: ‘the best location to shoot in Europe’.

When will Wallbanger be released?

A crew of almost 70 professionals from the film industry assembled in the town several weeks ago after the production company Madiapro finalised details of this shooting with Nerja Town Hall. As reported by the Council, all the municipal facilities were made available free of charge.

Wallbanger is scheduled for release in 2024 and will be streamed via Musk’s Passionflix platform, which specialises in romantic productions.