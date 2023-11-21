British Woman Arrested After Spanish Politician Assassination Attempt

By John Ensor • Published: 21 Nov 2023 • 14:57

Madrid emergency services at the scene of the shooting. Credit: emergenciasMad/X

Three individuals, including a British woman, have been arrested in connection with the recent assassination attempt on Alejo Vidal-Quadras, a former Catalan PP president and Vox founder.

The arrests took place early on Tuesday, November 21 in Fuengirola, Malaga, and Lanjaron, Granada. The suspects include two Spanish men and a British woman, closely linked to the attack on Vidal-Quadras in central Madrid, writes El Pais.

Unravelling The ‘Iranian Trail’

The National Police continue to explore the ‘Iranian trail’ theory, which links the attack to Vidal-Quadras‘ past associations with Iranian dissidents. These connections stem from his tenure as a European parliamentarian (1999-2014). This detail remains a key element of the investigation.

The politician was one of the first on Iran’s terrorist list owing to his backing of the People’s Mojahedin Organisation of Iran (MEK), which are in opposition to the Tehran regime.

Vidal-Quadras also belongs to the European Friends of Israel, which looks after Israel’s interests within the European Union.

Attack Details And Suspect Profiles

The incident occurred on November 9, near Nuñez de Balboa Street, Madrid, when 78-year-old Vidal-Quadras, returning from sports activities, was shot in the jaw.

The assailant, disguised in a black motorcycle helmet, and blue jeans, quickly fled on a motorcycle with an accomplice. Neither the victim nor the assailant exchanged words during the attack.

In the aftermath of the attack, Vidal-Quadras is reportedly still in hospital and recovering following an emergency operation.

The motorcycle, later found destroyed by fire in Fuenlabrada, linked to a French citizen wanted for murder which later led to the identification of the wanted attackers.

Investigation Tactics And Leads

Security camera footage from nearby businesses provided crucial leads. It captured the suspects performing surveillance before the incident. Additionally, a vehicle rented in Malaga and located in Granada has been tied to the suspects.

The exact role of the British woman who is the partner of one of the arrested men, remains under investigation.

Initially treated as a common crime, the complex nature of the attack has widened the investigation scope. The involvement of international actors and the potential political motivations behind the attack have drawn the attention of the General Information Commissariat, specialists in terrorism investigations.