Christmas markets opening soon

By John Smith • Published: 21 Nov 2023 • 17:23

A busy scene from last year’s Pueblo Español market Credit: Pueblo Español market Facebook

Along with the Christmas lights, visitors to Palma can also enjoy visiting the traditional Christmas markets.

Whilst they are not as lavish or full of stalls as the Madrid or European Christmas markets, they are still good fun and offer customers a choice of unusual handmade or exclusive gifts.

Have you visited Puerto Portals?

The Christmas market in Puerto Portals is due to open to the public on December 14 and with possible Christmas Day closure will welcome buyers until January 6, when the need for Three Kings gifts will have passed.

Expect to enjoy browsing the items on sale from more than 40 stalls, decorated with fairy lights and surrounded by Christmas trees.

What about Pueblo Español?

Another fantastic option is the market in Pueblo Español which is home to replicas of Spain’s most famous buildings and the market is open from noon to 11pm from December 1 to December 17 and attracts large numbers of people, even though it costs €10 for adults and €2 for children (although those under five get in for free).

Expect around 80 stalls with gifts and a selection of snacks and drinks in this attractive setting which does have a nearby free car park although when it is very busy it’s often better to take public transport.

If you want to look further afield, there are often good Christmas markets in Santa Ponça, Son Amar and Santanyí and you might even spot Santa Claus.