Christmas markets opening soon

By John Smith •
Published: 21 Nov 2023 • 17:23
A busy scene from last year’s Pueblo Español market
Credit: Pueblo Español market Facebook
Along with the Christmas lights, visitors to Palma can also enjoy visiting the traditional Christmas markets.
Whilst they are not as lavish or full of stalls as the Madrid or European Christmas markets, they are still good fun and offer customers a choice of unusual handmade or exclusive gifts.
The Christmas market in Puerto Portals is due to open to the public on December 14 and with possible Christmas Day closure will welcome buyers until January 6, when the need for Three Kings gifts will have passed.
Expect to enjoy browsing the items on sale from more than 40 stalls, decorated with fairy lights and surrounded by Christmas trees.
Another fantastic option is the market in Pueblo Español which is home to replicas of Spain’s most famous buildings and the market is open from noon to 11pm from December 1 to December 17 and attracts large numbers of people, even though it costs €10 for adults and €2 for children (although those under five get in for free).
Expect around 80 stalls with gifts and a selection of snacks and drinks in this attractive setting which does have a nearby free car park although when it is very busy it’s often better to take public transport.
If you want to look further afield, there are often good Christmas markets in Santa Ponça, Son Amar and Santanyí and you might even spot Santa Claus.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.