By Anna Ellis • Updated: 21 Nov 2023 • 14:41

Help at Home Unveils Community Hub Oasis at Flamenca Beach. Image: Help at Home Costa Blanca.

In a heartwarming initiative, Help at Home Costa Blanca has recently unveiled a Community Hub within the Flamenca Beach Centro Commercial.

This meeting point stands as a testament to the charity’s commitment to fostering a sense of community and providing a sanctuary for those in search of companionship and social interaction.

The hub is designed as a welcoming space where individuals can converge, share stories, forge connections, and enjoy the simple pleasures of life over coffee and cake.

It serves as more than a physical location; it is a haven for supporting one another.

Operating from Monday to Friday, the hub’s doors swing open from 11 AM until 1:30 PM.

Help at Home Costa Blanca invites all to experience the vibrant spirit of this Community Hub, where every visit has the potential to turn strangers into friends and transform mere acquaintances into extended family.

As the holiday season approaches, Help at Home adds a touch of magic to the festivities with a Charity Christmas Night Market, creating a merry atmosphere just outside the Community Hub.

Save the date for Wednesday, December 6, from 6 PM to 10 PM.

With over 20 diverse stall holders, the market promises a unique shopping experience, featuring an array of handcrafted and one-of-a-kind products.

Whether you’re on the hunt for a special gift or just looking to treat yourself, you’re bound to discover something extraordinary.

Adding to the festive cheer, a Christmas choir will serenade the evening with your favourite carols, creating a joyful ambience for all joining in the fun.