Inaugural Rincón de la Victoria urban bike race

By Chris King • Updated: 21 Nov 2023 • 14:35

THE inaugural Circuito Urbano Rincón de la Victoria bike race will take place on Sunday, December 3.

It will be staged as part of Malaga Provincial Council’s XXV Circuito Provincial de Ciclismo Diputación, in association with the Rincón de la Victoria Cycling Club (CCRV) and Rincón de la Victoria Town Hall.

Two other races in this programme include the one that was recently held in Canillas de Aceituno in November and another that will take place in Torrox this weekend.

Under a new format featuring urban routes, Rincón de la Victoria will bring the vibrant world of cycling competition to all lovers of this sport in the Axarquia region, as well as to all residents of the town.

How long is the route?

Riders in this inaugural event face a route of 3,000 metres in length that runs through part of the Malaga municipality, starting from Torre de Benagalbón.

During the first 700 metres, the main challenge to the riders will be a steep slope, after which they face steep descents and corners that will test both their bicycle skills and endurance levels.

How can riders register?

Registrations can be made online via the website until November 30 for €10, with only federated runners allowed to participate.

On the day of the race, bib numbers and new registrations will be handed out at the Camino Viejo de Vélez (near the Parque Huerta San Julián) between 8 am and 9 am. These are subject to availability, limited to 80 runners per race. The different categories will commence racing from 9:30 am.