Los Alcázares Holiday Magic: Join the No Child Without a Toy Campaign

Published: 21 Nov 2023 • 16:52
Caption: Bringing smiles, one toy at a time.
AS the holiday season approaches, Los Alcázares is once again embracing the spirit of compassion and community with the revival of its cherished campaign, No Child Without a Toy.
This heartwarming initiative aims to ensure that every child in the municipality experiences the magic of Christmas. The town has set the wheels in motion for the toy collection campaign, welcoming donations from now until December 15. Locals can drop off toys at several designated locations, making it convenient for everyone to participate in spreading joy: Los Alcázares Town Hall: Monday to Friday, 9:00 am to 2:00 pm CISSMU: Monday to Friday, 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, Espacio Joven La Torre: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm
This project hinges on the generosity of the community. Each donated toy, whether a cherished doll, a thrilling game, or a cuddly companion, holds the potential to brighten a child’s holiday and create enduring memories. The call for solidarity echoes loud and clear, beckoning the residents of Los Alcázares to contribute to this noble cause. Let’s unite in the spirit of giving and make this festive season an unforgettable one for every child.
