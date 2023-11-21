11-year-old boy seriously injured after crashing a car on German motorway Close
Trending:

Los Alcázares Holiday Magic: Join the No Child Without a Toy Campaign

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 21 Nov 2023 • 16:52

No Child Without a Toy children christmas

Caption: Bringing smiles, one toy at a time. Image: Shutterstock/RonTech3000

AS the holiday season approaches, Los Alcázares is once again embracing the spirit of compassion and community with the revival of its cherished campaign, No Child Without a Toy.

Toy Collection Campaign: Embracing the Spirit of Compassion

This heartwarming initiative aims to ensure that every child in the municipality experiences the magic of Christmas. The town has set the wheels in motion for the toy collection campaign, welcoming donations from now until December 15. Locals can drop off toys at several designated locations, making it convenient for everyone to participate in spreading joy: Los Alcázares Town Hall: Monday to Friday, 9:00 am to 2:00 pm CISSMU: Monday to Friday, 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, Espacio Joven La Torre: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Join the Movement: Ensuring a Magical Holiday Season for All Children

This project hinges on the generosity of the community. Each donated toy, whether a cherished doll, a thrilling game, or a cuddly companion, holds the potential to brighten a child’s holiday and create enduring memories. The call for solidarity echoes loud and clear, beckoning the residents of Los Alcázares to contribute to this noble cause. Let’s unite in the spirit of giving and make this festive season an unforgettable one for every child.

For more Costa Cálida news click here

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading