Mallorcan rapper Valtònyc sentenced in Sevilla

By John Smith • Published: 21 Nov 2023 • 15:48

Valtònyc in black tee shirt Credit: Òmnium Cultural CC

On Tuesday November 21, Mallorcan rapper Valtònyc (real name Josep Miquel Arenas) appeared in a court in Sevilla to be sentenced.

Previously in trouble

He was already in trouble for composing a song which called for violence against certain politicians and members of the Spanish Royal Family and was facing charges for glorifying terrorism.

Then in March 2018 at a concert in the Andalucian municipality of Marinaleda, he was heard inciting concert goers to “Kill a damn Guardia Civil officer tonight. Drive to a village where there is the Guardia Civil and kill one.”

Fled to Belgium

If that wasn’t enough, he also incited members of the audience to detonate a bomb at the public prosecutor’s office and soon after, having discovered that legal action was to be taken against him, the rapper fled to Belgium where he remained for five years.

Having returned to Spain this year, prosecutors had called for a four-year prison sentence and a fine but having apologised to the Court and Guardia Civil, he was given a two-year sentence and the Judge confirmed his expectation that due to the Spanish laws on imprisonment, the 29-year old would be unlikely to be incarcerated, although this is subject to final confirmation