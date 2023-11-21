News in brief: Axarquia

By Chris King • Updated: 21 Nov 2023 • 13:20

Presentation of Christmas programme in Rincon de la Victoria. Credit: X@aytorincon

WORK on the construction of a new bridge over the Granadillas riverbed in Rincón de la Victoria is ongoing.

Francisco Salado, the mayor, and Sergio Díaz, the Councillor for Infrastructure visited the site to inspect the project that will eventually extend the Malaga Coastal Path through the municipality.

Malaga at Christmas

Registration has opened for anybody wishing to participate in the ‘Málaga at Christmas’ excursion to see Malaga’s Christmas lights and decorations on December 14.

Those wishing to book can do so at the Capuchinos Municipal Centres for seniors in Vélez-Málaga and Torre del Mar at the price of €7 per person.

Senior’s Week in Cómpeta

Seniors’ Week takes place in Cómpeta between Monday, November 20 and Tuesday 28, organised by Cómpeta Town Hall.

An extensive programme of activities for matured residents aged over 65 has been planned for the seven days. It includes cultural excursions, dance classes, musical events, a hiking route, a visit to the gym, a lunch date, and even bingo.

Alhambra excursion

On Saturday, November 18, a total of 150 residents of Almuñécar and La Herradura enjoyed a trip to visit the stunning Alhambra in Granada province.

Organised as part of Almuñécar Town Hall’s ‘Sexitanos en Ruta’ programme to celebrate ‘Youth Month’, for some of those attending, it presented them with their first opportunity to view this incredible complex of palaces and gardens.

Senior hikers

Senior hikers can participate in a route that goes from Torre del Mar to Vélez-Málaga this Friday, November 24.

Entrants will depart from the Torre del Mar Municipal Centre for the Elderly at 9:30 am, and it is essential to be in good physical condition.

Registration can be made on: 952 540 294 or 952 549 449 or by filling out the online form on the Town Hall’s website.

Christmas activities in Rincon de la Victoria

A wide and varied programme of almost 50 Christmas activities has been planned by Rincon de la Victoria’s Department of Culture, Fairs and Festivals.

Designed to suit all ages, it will start on Friday, December 1 and then runs until January 5, 2024. Full information can be found on the Town Hall’s website at www.rincondelavictoria.es.