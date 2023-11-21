News In Brief: Costa Cálida

By Catherine McGeer •
TikTok Tumult
OVER the weekend in Murcia a woman’s TikTok obsession caused her own partner to turn her in! Out until all hours of the morning recording videos, the antics caused uproar in the neighbourhood. The police were summoned to keep the peace. TikTok tip: Keep it low-key after bedtime!
ON January 28 the best music from all your favourite movies will be played by the Film Symphony Orchestra in the FSO in Cartagena. Music from movies like Indiana Jones, Harry Potter, Mulan and much more will create a night to remember. See filmsymphony.es for more information
EVERY Thursday from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm the Liverpool Pub in San Pedro del Pinatar hosts a Spanglish conversation group for those interested in learning or practising Spanish or English. They offer a warm invitation to all to improve their language skills in a relaxed environment.
ON Wednesday, December 6 at 4.30 pm Astronomy Tours has arranged a special Saint Nicholas Astronomy event. It includes a bonfire, telescopes, games, an open-air cinema and dinner. The price is €30 for an adult and €20 per child. For more information contact 623140902.
FIREFIGHTERS from the CEIS in Murcia faced a challenging rescue mission at Los Rodeos Reservoir. A distress call to ‘1-1-2’ reported a fox trapped and unable to ascend the steep embankment. Despite difficulties, the CEIS team successfully retrieved the weakened animal, handing it over to local authorities for necessary care.
🦊🦊🦊 @BomberosCEIS_RM rescatan a un zorro en un embalse en #Alguazas
Intervienen:
✅🚒@BomberosCEIS_RM
✅🚓@AlguazasPolicia
➡️https://t.co/QUDDUC1Utr pic.twitter.com/J8MBv9AJ2X
— 112 Región de Murcia (@112rmurcia) November 19, 2023
LOCAL businesses in San Pedro del Pinatar join the Commerce Department’s initiative by distributing 15-minute free parking vouchers to customers. These vouchers, stackable for up to 90 minutes, aim to encourage shopping in the town area. It began on November 17 and they are redeemable at Emilio Castelar parking.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
