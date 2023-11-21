News In Brief: Costa Cálida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 21 Nov 2023 • 11:52

Image: Shutterstock/Kaspars Grinvalds

TikTok Tumult

OVER the weekend in Murcia a woman’s TikTok obsession caused her own partner to turn her in! Out until all hours of the morning recording videos, the antics caused uproar in the neighbourhood. The police were summoned to keep the peace. TikTok tip: Keep it low-key after bedtime!

Film Symphony

ON January 28 the best music from all your favourite movies will be played by the Film Symphony Orchestra in the FSO in Cartagena. Music from movies like Indiana Jones, Harry Potter, Mulan and much more will create a night to remember. See filmsymphony.es for more information

Learn Spanish

EVERY Thursday from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm the Liverpool Pub in San Pedro del Pinatar hosts a Spanglish conversation group for those interested in learning or practising Spanish or English. They offer a warm invitation to all to improve their language skills in a relaxed environment.

Festive fun

ON Wednesday, December 6 at 4.30 pm Astronomy Tours has arranged a special Saint Nicholas Astronomy event. It includes a bonfire, telescopes, games, an open-air cinema and dinner. The price is €30 for an adult and €20 per child. For more information contact 623140902.

Fox rescue

FIREFIGHTERS from the CEIS in Murcia faced a challenging rescue mission at Los Rodeos Reservoir. A distress call to ‘1-1-2’ reported a fox trapped and unable to ascend the steep embankment. Despite difficulties, the CEIS team successfully retrieved the weakened animal, handing it over to local authorities for necessary care.





Free Parking

LOCAL businesses in San Pedro del Pinatar join the Commerce Department’s initiative by distributing 15-minute free parking vouchers to customers. These vouchers, stackable for up to 90 minutes, aim to encourage shopping in the town area. It began on November 17 and they are redeemable at Emilio Castelar parking.

