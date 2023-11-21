Police Issue Warning Ahead Of Black Friday

By John Ensor •
Published: 21 Nov 2023 • 12:57
Woman caught out by online scam.
Credit: Prostock-studio/Shutterstock.com
With Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales attracting shoppers worldwide, the National Police have issued a crucial guide to prevent scams.
On Tuesday, November 21, experts from the Cybercrime Unit of the National Police highlighted the increasing risk of fraud during these high-volume shopping days.
Social media, a common platform for such scams, often lures buyers with non-existent deals or redirects them to bogus websites. The police have put together a 10-point checklist to make sure buyers stay safe while looking for bargains.
The National Police’s checklist serves as a valuable resource, emphasising the importance of staying alert during peak shopping times. Protect yourself and enjoy a safe shopping experience this Black Friday.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
