By Chris King •
Updated: 21 Nov 2023 • 12:35
Presentation of XIV San Silvestre 2023 in Vélez-Málaga.
Credit: velezmalaga.es
THE San Silvestre 2023 will take place on December 30 in Vélez-Málaga. This traditional final sporting event of the year is now in its 14th year.
A completely urban 5,000 metre route will start in Plaza de las Carmelitas at 6 pm and finish in Plaza del Carmen.
Rocío Ruiz, the Councillor for Sports presented the details of the event, accompanied by Carlos Gómez, the president of the Vélez Athletics Club.
They both encouraged participants to attend the event in fancy dress in an effort to bid farewell to 2023 in a fun and sporty way.
There are medals for the race winners of course but also prizes for those judged to have the best costumes they revealed.
There are two different categories and runners must register online via the Vélez Rincón Dental Athletics Club website by Wednesday, December 27. All those who register will receive a free T-shirt as a gift for entering.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.