By Chris King • Updated: 21 Nov 2023 • 12:35

Presentation of XIV San Silvestre 2023 in Vélez-Málaga. Credit: velezmalaga.es

THE San Silvestre 2023 will take place on December 30 in Vélez-Málaga. This traditional final sporting event of the year is now in its 14th year.

A completely urban 5,000 metre route will start in Plaza de las Carmelitas at 6 pm and finish in Plaza del Carmen.

Rocío Ruiz, the Councillor for Sports presented the details of the event, accompanied by Carlos Gómez, the president of the Vélez Athletics Club.

They both encouraged participants to attend the event in fancy dress in an effort to bid farewell to 2023 in a fun and sporty way.

There are medals for the race winners of course but also prizes for those judged to have the best costumes they revealed.

There are two different categories and runners must register online via the Vélez Rincón Dental Athletics Club website by Wednesday, December 27. All those who register will receive a free T-shirt as a gift for entering.