City of Paris announces new measures aimed at motorists in the capital

By Chris King • Published: 22 Nov 2023 • 18:40

Image of the Paris ring road. Credit: Chabe01/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

THE City of Paris announced this Wednesday, November 22, that it intends to implement new measures on its roads.

Having already reduced the speed limit in 2014 from 80 km/h to 70 km/h, the latest measure will see motorists being told to drive at a maximum of 50 km/h on the 35 kilometres of roads that circle the French capital.

This new measure will not come into force until September 14, 2024, immediately after the end the Olympic Games.

A second change will also be implemented on the ring road. One of the lanes will be dedicated entirely to car-sharing and public transport.

During the summer of 2024, this same lane will be used as the ‘Olympic lane’. It will be separated from the rest of the lanes and reserved exclusively for the use of athletes and officials while the Olympic Games are in play.

These two measures appeared today in the town hall’s presentation of its new 2024-2030 Climate Plan. The proposal will now be analysed in December by the Paris Council before submitted it to a vote by elected officials at some point in 2024.

Why are these measures being proposed?

The objective of today’s proposal is to: ‘drastically reduce pollution linked to automobile traffic’, in particular by lowering the maximum speed authorised on the ring road according to lefigaro.fr.

In a press release, the town hall explained that: ‘Today, the median speed on the ring road is 50 km/h during the day, 30-45 km/h during busy peak hours, and 60 km/h at night’. This new measure will therefore force motorists to slow down at night even when the lanes are not congested.

Also in its Climate Plan, the proposed creation of a ‘pedestrian heart’ in each of the 20 districts of the capital was announced. A ‘large-scale peaceful zone, also called Limited Traffic Zone (ZTL ) in the centre of Paris’, is also planned.

Tourist coaches will soon be banned from driving in the centre of Paris and in this Limited Traffic Zone. ‘Traffic will be reserved for pedestrians, bicycles, public transport and certain categories of users (residents, traders, craftsmen, people with low mobility)’, added the town hall statement.

