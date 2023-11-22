Cult Leader In Murcia Gave ‘Purified Mercury’ To Followers

By John Ensor • Published: 22 Nov 2023 • 15:09

Cult Leader Arrested. Credit: PoliciaNacional/X

In a recent operation, the National Police apprehended the head of a spiritual community in Albanilla, Murcia, known for supplying harmful substances to its followers.

On Wednesday, November 22, a report published by Spain’s Ministry of the Interior detailed how investigators from the National Police, exposed the cult leader’s deceptive practices.

Calling himself, ‘Total Transcendence,’ the leader was recognized as a healer, spiritual guide and teacher and operated from an extensive estate in Abanilla, spanning over 100,000 square metres. This complex housed various structures, including cave dwellings, temples, and clandestine laboratories.

Complex Investigation And Operation

This extensive operation involved various police units. These included the Air Unit, Technical Interventions Operational Group, Canine Guides, and Scientific Police, along with local fire brigades and health ministries. The coordination under the Court of First Instance and Instruction number Three of Cieza underscores the operation’s complexity.

Deceptive Spiritual Practices

The leader, who had been residing in Abanilla for about 15 years, used his Foundation to organize retreats and manipulate his followers. By providing psychoactive substances, he aimed to control their will to exercise power and for financial reasons.

His closest followers, residing in nearby cave houses, were deeply involved in the Foundation’s activities, often working long hours without legal compliance.

Exploitation And Control

The leader’s control extended beyond spiritual guidance; his followers, labelled as ‘renouncers,’ showed blind devotion, often severing ties with their families and external social circles.

This devotion was bolstered by a culture of silence and obedience, with some followers even adopting a ‘vow of silence’ to emulate their leader.

Hazardous Substances And Environmental Impact

The group’s activities included making ‘purified mercury’ through alchemy, which caused neurotoxic symptoms in followers. Additionally, environmental hazards arose from improper waste disposal.

On Friday, November 17, Police carried out two raids, ‘one at the Abanilla farm (Murcia) where the leader and around 10 of his followers lived; and another in a warehouse located in an industrial estate in Lorqui (Murcia), where “elixirs” were made and then marketed.’

Police seized a revolver, 19 kg of marijuana, and various alchemical substances, including €90,000 in cash and 180 kilograms of mercury from a secret cellar in Abaran.

Financial Motivations

Investigations revealed that the Foundation’s financing stemmed from donations and payments for retreats.

Additionally, a business venture produced and sold ‘elixirs’ online and in herbalists, further increasing the leader’s wealth. The leader’s manipulative techniques were not just for spiritual dominance but also for economic enrichment.

Legal Proceedings And Health Inspection

Following the arrest, the leader faces charges for crimes against public health, the environment, workers’ rights, moral integrity, and illicit association.

The Ministry of Public Health of Murcia has shut down the warehouse in Lorqui, in view of the serious irregularities uncovered.