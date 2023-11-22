Exit polls suggest Geert Wilders’ PVV party will win the Netherlands General Election

By Chris King • Updated: 22 Nov 2023 • 23:58

Image of Dutch politician Geert Wilders. Credit: Wouter Engler/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

THE first exit poll in elections that are taking place in the Netherlands this Wednesday, November 22, suggest that Geert Wilders’ far-right PVV party will win.

According to the NOS poll, his party could secure a total of 35 out of the 150 seats available in the lower house of Dutch Parliament, the Tweede Kamer. That equates to 23 per cent of the vote which is far higher than earlier opinion polls had estimated.

Another 26 seats had gone to the GroenLinks/PvdA alliance the poll suggested, with 23 more to the VVD. Leading up to today’s voting, the opinion polls had shown the three parties more or less level, reported dutchnews.nl.

An early favourite for Prime Minister had been Pieter Omtzigt, fronting his new NSC party, but the NOS exit poll placed his party fourth with 20 seats.

What will be the next step should the PVV win?

If the numbers prove to be correct then it still remains to be seen whether the other parties will be prepared to form a coalition government with the controversial politician at the head of the government as PM.

However, it is believed that Wilders at least has the support of the other right-wing parties, BBB and NSC, but could need several more of the parties in order to secure a majority in either house of Parliament.

Addressing his supporters this evening in the Hague district of Scheveningen, he shouted: ’35 seats! The biggest party in the Netherlands!’.

The politician insisted that today’s showing means that the PVV can no longer be ignored in Dutch politics, suggesting that it would be ‘very undemocratic’, and that the voters would ‘not accept it’.

He urged the other parties to forge a new path in the country’s political history by joining with the PVV. ‘We are going to govern’, Wilders insisted.

What did Wilders want to do if he became PM?

In the lead up to the General Election, he had spoken of finding ways to control immigration by imposing stricter limits in the Netherlands.

Stating that he was ready for the role of leading the country, Wilders also said that he wanted to return ‘healthcare and security back to a state of order, by finding solutions ‘within the legal and constitutional framework’, along with allowing Dutch citizens to be able to retain more of their hard-earned money.