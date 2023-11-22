Finland to close all border crossings with Russia except for one

By Chris King • Updated: 22 Nov 2023 • 17:34

Image of the Nuijamaa border crossing between Finland and Russia. Credit: Tuomas Vitikainen/Shutterstock.com

FINLAND is preparing to leave only one checkpoint open on the border with Russia, in the very north of the country.

The Raja-Jooseppi crossing, located in the municipality of Inari, will become the only accessible point between the two countries following a decision today to close the three other points that were currently operating.

Four others were closed last Friday 17, which prompted angry protests outside the parliament building in Helsinki the next day.

A new draft proposal by the the Ministry of the Interior to tighten border crossings in the eastern part of the country was approved by Mikko Puumalainen, the deputy Chancellor of Justice earlier today, according to hs.fi.

‘The Deputy Chancellor of Justice has evaluated the draft decision and the draft memorandum submitted today from the point of view of legality supervision’, read a statement sent to the news outlet.

It explained: ‘A confidential memorandum related to the matter has also been available. Based on the documents, there is no legal obstacle to the further preparation of the substantive decision proposed’.

Why did the previous draft decision come to an end?

Because of the Deputy Chancellor of Justice, the government’s previous decision draft stopped on Tuesday 21. According to the information received by the newspaper, the government’s aim was to close the eastern border to asylum seekers completely.

According to Puumalainen, the previous proposal did not contain sufficient guarantees that the decision would preserve the genuine and effective possibility to apply for international protection secured in the Constitution, EU law, the European Convention on Human Rights and other human rights documents, the outlet said.

The public debate took place throughout Wednesday with incomplete information, because the Ministry of the Interior had not responded to requests for information about the contents of the previous, let alone the current, draft decision and draft memorandum.

In an interview with HS even before the new decision was made, the academician and professor emeritus Martti Koskenniemi predicted the outcome.

He recalled that the European Court of Human Rights had accepted ‘excessive’ tightening and a significant reduction of border crossing points in various situations, as long as the ‘genuine and actual possibility to apply for asylum’ remained.

‘I understand well those who say that closing the entire eastern border will eliminate the real possibility of applying for asylum’, Koskenniemi said.